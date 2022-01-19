Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail as he awaits trial in Canada

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 5.41pm
In this courtroom sketch, Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard appears for a bail hearing in Toronto (Alexandra Newbould/AP)
In this courtroom sketch, Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard appears for a bail hearing in Toronto (Alexandra Newbould/AP)

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail and will be detained in Toronto as he awaits trial on charges in Canada.

Nygard is charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement, which Toronto police have said relate to alleged incidents in the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

He has denied all the allegations.

None of the evidence or arguments presented in court can be published due to a standard publication ban, nor can any of the complainants be identified.

Nygard, the former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company, was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg in October to face the charges.

He was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

A general view of the Toronto skyline (Danny Lawson/PA)
A general view of the Toronto skyline (Danny Lawson/PA)

On the same day last October that Nygard agreed to be extradited to the United States to face a charge of sex trafficking, police in Toronto announced their own charges.

The extradition request from the US details accounts from seven alleged victims who say their livelihoods and movements became dependent on having sex with Nygard.

He is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the US involving 57 women with similar allegations.

Nygard founded his fashion company in Winnipeg in 1967.

It grew from a partial stake in a women’s garment manufacturer to a brand name sold in stores around the world.

He stepped down as chairman of his company after the FBI and police raided his offices in New York City in February 2020.

Nygard International has since filed for bankruptcy.

