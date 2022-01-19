Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Concerns over biggest drinking households buying even more during lockdown

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 7.01pm Updated: January 19 2022, 10.09pm
Every adult living in the top 20% of alcohol-buying households bought on average 38 units per week (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Health campaigners have called for a minimum price per unit to be introduced in England after a study found the biggest drinkers bought more alcohol during lockdowns even though pubs were closed.

An academic study of 80,000 households’ shopping habits could explain why 2020 saw the biggest increase in alcohol-related deaths in the UK in the last 20 years.

Health experts found Britain’s heaviest drinkers – those in the top 20% of alcohol-buying households – purchased 17 times more drink from shops and supermarkets than those in the bottom 20% during the first lockdown.

Official data shows that in 2020 there were 8,974 registered deaths from alcohol-specific causes in the UK in 2020 – up 18.6% increase on 2019 and the highest year-on-year rise in two decades.

The increases in alcohol purchases for the biggest drinking households in Scotland and Wales were not as sharp, perhaps explained by both countries operating minimum price per unit policies.

England does not have a minimum price per unit policy, unlike Scotland and Wales (Ian West/PA)

Liver specialist Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, chair of the Alcohol Health Alliance, said: “This latest research on alcohol sales over the course of the pandemic highlights the urgent need for the Government to take action to protect the most vulnerable drinkers and disadvantaged communities from alcohol harm.

“We know the number of high-risk drinkers in the UK is on the rise.

“Numerous lockdowns, isolation, bereavement and job losses have changed many people’s relationship with alcohol over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have seen deaths linked to alcohol reach record numbers and one in five people in the UK currently drink alcohol in a way that could harm their liver.”

He added: “This study suggests that minimum unit pricing can make a difference to purchases – with household alcohol purchases from shops and supermarkets in Scotland and Wales not increasing by the same level as England over the course of the 2020 lockdown.”

Each adult in the UK’s top fifth drinking households was consuming the equivalent of four bottles of wine a week (Ian West/PA)

The research saw academics from Newcastle University and the NIHR Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) North East and North Cumbria study shopping habits from 2015-2020, including around five million off-trade alcohol purchases.

Every adult living in the top 20% of alcohol-buying households bought on average 38 units per week – the equivalent of just under a litre of vodka, or four bottles of wine.

Households in more socially disadvantaged areas also bought more, as did those living in the North of England.

The researchers were trying to solve a paradox which showed that although alcohol sales from shops were not much higher during lockdowns, once the amount usually sold in pubs, clubs and restaurants, which were shut, was taken into account, the harms reported from drink went up.

They found that the heaviest drinking households – typically in northern England – were buying much more alcohol.

Pandemic stress caused some people to drink more (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Lead author Professor Peter Anderson, from Newcastle University, said: “Our analysis has highlighted that the heaviest drinkers and those living in some of the most deprived communities in the UK have increased their household alcohol purchases significantly during Covid-19 lockdown periods, with undoubted consequences for both physical and mental health – and in many thousands of cases sadly leading to death.”

Co-author Professor Eileen Kaner, a public health expert and ARC director, said the study “paints a worrying picture”.

She said: “Covid-19 has undoubtedly had an impact on drinking habits within the UK.

“As we continue to live in uncertain times whilst moving towards recovery from Covid-19, it’s even more important that we focus on alcohol harm prevention strategies, including those that limit very low pricing of alcohol.”

The findings are published in the scientific journal PLOS One.

