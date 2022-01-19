Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 8.24pm Updated: January 19 2022, 11.18pm
Jozef Puska (Brian Lawless/PA)
Jozef Puska (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Irish teacher Ashling Murphy.

Jozef Puska, 31, of Lynally Grove, Tullamore, Co Offaly, was heckled as he was taken from a Garda car to a special sitting of Tullamore District Court on Wednesday evening.

A large crowd gathered outside the courthouse as he was taken away by gardai.

Detective Sergeant David Scahill gave evidence of the arrest and charge.

He told the court the accused was charged with murder at 7.42pm on Wednesday.

Det Sgt Scahill told the court that when he was charged with the offence, Puska replied: “No.”

Defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght made an application for legal aid and for the services of an interpreter for the future court appearance.

The court was told that Puska, who was wearing a grey jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms, is a Slovakian national.

Ashling Murphy death
Ashling Murphy (Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann/PA)

A statement of his means was provided to the court during the brief hearing.

District Judge Catherine Staines remanded Puska in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on January 26.

A number of family members stood in court with framed pictures of Ms Murphy.

A second man, arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, has been released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A vigil for Ashling Murphy at Leinster House, Dublin
A vigil for Ashling Murphy at Leinster House, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore on Wednesday January 12.

A crowd of around 40 people walked along the canal on Wednesday 19, close to where her body was found, to mark a week since her death.

On Tuesday, large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held.

Mourners included Irish President Michael D Higgins and premier Micheal Martin.

Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.

