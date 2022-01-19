Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tribute to man killed in bridge collapse

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 9.49pm
Tributes have been paid to Brian Harwood, who died after a bridge collapsed in Lancashire (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)
Tributes have been paid to Brian Harwood, who died after a bridge collapsed in Lancashire (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)

The partner of a man who died after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed said they are “devastated”.

Brian Harwood, 73, from Cumbria, died following the incident on a farm in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale, Lancashire, on Tuesday.

Lancashire Constabulary said Mr Harwood died after a Polaris Ranger vehicle pulling a trailer fell into a river when a wooden bridge that was supported by scaffolding collapsed.

The force said 11 people were in the vehicle and trailer at the time and two other men in their 60s and 70s are in hospital after suffering injuries in the incident.

Mr Harwood’s partner said in a statement: “Brian meant so much to me and the people around us. Everyone he knew enjoyed his company.

“We are devastated about what has taken place.”

Lancashire Constabulary said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Detective Inspector Kirsty Wyatt said: “Our investigation into yesterday’s bridge collapse is very much ongoing.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Harwood’s loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners to establish what caused the bridge to collapse.”

Investigators are expected to remain at the scene for a number of days.

