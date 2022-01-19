Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man Utd ease to win at Brentford but Cristiano Ronaldo fumes at being withdrawn

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 10.02pm Updated: January 19 2022, 10.10pm
Cristiano Ronaldo was far from happy after being replaced in the win over Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions in a 3-1 win at Brentford.

But it was another less than convincing display from the visitors, while Cristiano Ronaldo was far from impressed at being substituted with 20 minutes left.

Teenage winger Elanga, starting only his fourth Premier League match, broke the deadlock early in the second half after Brentford had spurned a host of chances to take the lead.

Anthony Elanga opened the scoring for Manchester United in the win at Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Elanga opened the scoring for Manchester United in the win at Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)

England forward Greenwood then notched his first Premier League goal since October and Rashford climbed off the bench to add the third and secure a first win of 2022 for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

It was a bitter blow for Brentford, who had bossed the first league meeting between these sides since 1946 but only had Ivan Toney’s late consolation to show for it.

The Bees’ attack quickly set about getting in United’s faces and Mathias Jensen was denied from close range by the legs of David De Gea.

From the corner Mads Bech Sorensen’s shot was deflected wide before a poor clearance from Fred allowed Jensen to cut the ball back to Christian Norgaard, who volleyed narrowly over.

As half-time approached United were carved open by a lightning Brentford counter-attack with Bryan Mbeumo and Vitaly Janelt switching play out to Toney on the left.

Mason Greenwood was on target as Manchester United boosted their top-four hopes (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mason Greenwood was on target as Manchester United boosted their top-four hopes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Toney touched the ball inside to Jensen, who was through one-on-one with De Gea but again put his shot too close to the Spaniard.

United were being given the run-around by a more energetic and skillful side and only briefly threatened the Bees goal when Diogo Dalot curled an effort wide.

It was another disjointed first-half display from the visitors, with Ronaldo cutting a frustrated figure up front and Greenwood anonymous out on the right wing.

Ronaldo, who had missed the defeat by Wolves and the draw with Aston Villa through injury, clipped the top of the crossbar with a looping header at the start of the second half.

But United were almost immediately caught on the counter again, Mbeumo leading the charge before slipping in Jensen who yet again saw his shot saved by De Gea.

Marcus Rashford ensured United's victory with their third goal at Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Marcus Rashford ensured United’s victory with their third goal at Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)

The busy United keeper also held a header from Toney and kept out an audacious lob from the halfway line from Jensen.

But Brentford were left to regret all those missed chances in the 55th minute when Fred lifted a cross into the area, Elanga took a heavy touch trying to control it but then beat keeper Jonas Lossl to the ball to head in a second career goal.

Seven minutes later United added a second when Bruno Fernandes raced through and squared the ball for Greenwood to apply a simple finish.

Rangnick then opted to substitute Ronaldo, to his obvious annoyance, the striker hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering ‘why?’.

But his replacement, Rashford, grabbed the crucial third goal with a smart near-post finish from Fernandes’ pass with 13 minutes remaining.

Brentford finally got on the scoresheet with five minutes left when Toney prodded home after a goalmouth scramble, but by then the damage had been done.

