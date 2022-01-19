Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Piers Corbyn charged after protest at Guy’s Hospital vaccination clinic

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 10.24pm
Piers Corbyn (Victoria Jones/PA)
Piers Corbyn (Victoria Jones/PA)

Piers Corbyn has been charged with causing a nuisance at a vaccination clinic in London.

The anti-vaxxer was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers after an incident at a clinic at Guy’s Hospital.

He was charged with another man, David Burridge, with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse after the incident on Tuesday.

Corbyn posted videos on his Facebook page, including one showing him being released from custody as supporters chanted “resist, defy, do not comply”.

On Wednesday, he posted a statement in relation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that face masks would no longer be mandatory and advice to work from home would be dropped.

The statement read: “Well done everyone. They only implement what they think they can get away with, so clearly compliance with plan B has been low. This is now a compliance test to see the numbers of asleep people who carry on wearing masks and venues to keep passes.

“The globalists will then choose their next step. We need a huge push to awake those addicted to masks and the venues that will continue to use the pass.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “David Burridge, 44, of Argyle Avenue, Hounslow, and Piers Corbyn, 74, of East Street, Southwark, have been charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse.

“They were charged on Wednesday and bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 February.

“Police were called at 15.15hrs on Tuesday 18 January to Guy’s Hospital following reports of people staging a protest. Officers attended and arrested two men who were later charged as above.”

