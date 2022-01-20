Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rockpool species will struggle to migrate to UK waters as sea temperatures rise

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 12.03am
Researchers found few rockpool species from warmer climates could survive crossing the Channel (Christophe Patterson/PA)
Researchers found few rockpool species from warmer climates could survive crossing the Channel (Christophe Patterson/PA)

The Channel forms a protective barrier that prevents rockpool species reaching England from Europe, researchers say, potentially signalling future problems for biodiversity in our coastal waters.

Ecologists from the University of Exeter found the conditions that would allow rockpool wildlife to survive the crossing occur only about once every decade.

While invasive species are not usually welcomed, the researchers fear that there will be nothing to replace native creatures pushed to extinction by climate change.

The study focused specifically on the tiny crab clibanarius erythropus.

Usually found in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and eastern Atlantic, it was spotted in the UK in 2016 in Cornwall, having not been seen since the 1980s.

It was first seen on our shores in the 1960s, but was wiped out locally two decades later by an oil spill.

St Piran's hermit cran
The St Piran’s hermit crab is named after Cornwall’s patron saint (Christophe Patterson/PA)

The BBC’s Springwatch show ran a competition to give the species a common name, with viewer’s choosing “St Piran’s crab” after Cornwall’s patron saint.

While the crab likely crossed from northern France, very few species will be able to follow it, the researchers found.

Christophe Patterson, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall, said the crab is thought to have made the Channel crossing just twice in 50 years.

“The crab larvae almost certainly came from Brittany in northern France,” he said.

“We modelled how ocean currents could carry larvae from Brittany to the south-west UK, and we found very few opportunities for this to happen.

“Only once in every 10 years would the currents be suitable for the tiny St Piran’s crab larvae to cross the Channel.”

He continued: “Even on these currents, the time it takes for larvae to be carried to the UK is much longer than most other species’ larvae can survive.

“Crabs and other crustaceans have the best chance, as many have larvae that could survive the crossing, but other groups like sea snails, sponges and seaweed just don’t live for long enough in open water to get here.”

The sea temperature of the south-west of the UK has fluctuated over the past 60 years.

St Piran's Hermit
The St Piran’s hermit crab was found in Cornwall in 2016 (Christophe Patterson/PA)

During warmer times, species that live in colder waters begin to disappear, but can recover when temperatures fall, the researchers said.

Despite a slight drop in recent years, average temperatures are expected to increase in the long term as the effects of climate change take hold.

Dr Regan Early, also of the University of Exeter, said: “Our research suggests that, as species die out, they will not be replaced by warmer-water species moving northwards, and the richness of intertidal wildlife in the UK will decrease.

“Rockpool animals are not alone in this quest. As the world warms, many species will find themselves living in environments that are too hot for them to survive.

“To avoid extinction, species must move to new areas, keeping them within their preferred climate.

“However, physical barriers like the English Channel may prevent species from doing this.”

The paper, The range expansion of clibanarius erythropus to the UK suggests that other range-shifting intertidal species may not follow, is published in the journal Marine Biology.

