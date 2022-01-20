Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘More than 1.2m deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide in 2019’

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 12.03am
The paper includes an analysis of 204 countries and territories (Anthony Devlin/PA)
More than 1.2 million people died in 2019 from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, more deaths than HIV/Aids or malaria, a new study suggests.

The research indicates antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is now a leading cause of death worldwide, and the number could potentially be much higher.

It shows that many hundreds of thousands of deaths occur due to common, previously treatable infections – such as lower respiratory and bloodstream infections – because the bacteria that cause them have become resistant to treatment.

Study co-author Professor Chris Murray, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in America, said: “Previous estimates had predicted 10 million annual deaths from antimicrobial resistance by 2050, but we now know for certain that we are already far closer to that figure than we thought.

“We need to leverage this data to course-correct action and drive innovation if we want to stay ahead in the race against antimicrobial resistance.”

The paper, which includes an analysis of 204 countries and territories, outlines actions for policymakers that researchers say will help save lives and protect health systems.

The new Global Research on AntiMicrobial Resistance (GRAM) report estimates deaths linked to 23 pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations.

Researchers used modelling to estimate the impact of AMR in all locations – including those with no data – and data from 471 million individual records.

For the purposes of the study, they estimated disease burden in two ways.

This included deaths directly caused by AMR, meaning they would not have occurred if the drugs had worked against the infection, therefore making them treatable.

Secondly they estimated deaths associated with AMR. This is where a drug-resistant infection was implicated in deaths, but resistance itself may or may not have been the direct cause.

According to the analysis, AMR was directly responsible for an estimated 1.27 million deaths worldwide, and associated with an estimated 4.95 million deaths, in 2019.

While HIV/Aids and malaria were estimated to have caused 860,000 and 640,000 deaths respectively in 2019.

The study, published in The Lancet, found that drug-resistance in lower respiratory infections – such as pneumonia – had the greatest impact on AMR disease burden.

It caused more than 400,000 deaths and was associated with more than 1.5 million deaths.

Drug resistance in bloodstream infections caused around 370,000 deaths and was associated with nearly 1.5 million deaths.

While drug resistance in intra-abdominal infections – commonly caused by appendicitis – led directly to around 210,000 deaths and was associated with around 800,000.

The data also suggests that young children were at particularly high risk, with around one in five deaths attributable to AMR occurring in children aged under five years.

Regionally, deaths caused directly by AMR were estimated to be highest in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, at 24 deaths per 100,000 population and 22 deaths per 100,000 population respectively.

In high-income countries, AMR led directly to 13 deaths per 100,000 and was associated with 56 deaths per 100,000.

In the Western Europe region, which includes the UK, more than 51,000 people died as a direct result of AMR.

Of the 23 pathogens studied, drug resistance in six alone – including E. coli – led directly to 929,000 deaths and was associated with 3.57 million.

One pathogen-drug combination – methicillin-resistant S. aureus, or MRSA – directly caused more than 100,000 deaths in 2019.

Study co-author Christiane Dolecek, is GRAM scientific lead based in Oxford University’s Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health and the Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit.

She said: “Being able to measure AMR, and compare it with other major health threats, is essential to addressing its serious consequences.”

Commenting on the need for political action on AMR, UK special envoy on antimicrobial resistance, Dame Sally Davies said: “AMR is already one of the greatest challenges facing humanity.

“Behind these new numbers are families and communities who are tragically bearing the brunt of the silent AMR pandemic.

“We must use this data as a warning signal to spur on action at every level.”

The researchers acknowledge a number of limitations to their study, including limited availability of data for some parts of the world.

This study was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, and Department of Health and Social Care using UK aid funding managed by the Fleming Fund.

