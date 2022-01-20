Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 20

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 3.04am
Today’s papers report the Prime Minister is continuing to doggedly “cling to power” despite facing a coup, a loss in the polls and an explicit direction from one ex-minister to “in the name of God, go”.

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson is refusing to quit despite around a dozen Tory MPs submitting letters of no confidence, with the paper citing former Cabinet secretary David Davis as saying the PM will need to be dragged “kicking and screaming” from his office.

The Guardian, the Daily Mirror and Metro also quote Mr Davis as directing the PM: “In the name of God, go!”. The latter also features Mr Johnson’s scrapping of Covid rules, with masks no longer mandatory and a return to the office in England.

The Prime Minister is determined to cling onto power despite more MPs turning on him as well as the public, says i.

The Times reports Tory “plotters” have agreed to grant Mr Johnson a reprieve until the investigation into Downing Street’s lockdown parties is concluded.

The Daily Express carries a plea from Sir Edward Leigh to “back (the) PM”, while the Daily Mail splashes with a comment piece, telling the “narcissistic rabble of Tory MPs” planning to topple Mr Johnson to “grow up”. The latter paper also has a splash featuring a story about Mr Johnson’s baby daughter who reportedly contracted Covid but has now recovered.

The Independent covers both the PM and the easing of Plan B Covid restrictions.

The Sun writes Mr Johnson has come out “just ahead of the Pork Pie plotters” after a day of “extraordinary drama” in Parliament.

The  Financial Times adds the PM is buying time after a defection of one of his MPs to Labour and ex-minister Mr Davis telling him to quit.

And the Daily Star also carries the drama, declaring on its front: “Our lame duck Prime Minister still refuses to do the right thing”, with a depiction of Mr Johnson as an actual rubber ducky.

