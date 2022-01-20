What the papers say – January 20

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today’s papers report the Prime Minister is continuing to doggedly “cling to power” despite facing a coup, a loss in the polls and an explicit direction from one ex-minister to “in the name of God, go”.

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson is refusing to quit despite around a dozen Tory MPs submitting letters of no confidence, with the paper citing former Cabinet secretary David Davis as saying the PM will need to be dragged “kicking and screaming” from his office.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson: I won't quit if rebels force vote'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/vCbqqYZTOi — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 19, 2022

The Guardian, the Daily Mirror and Metro also quote Mr Davis as directing the PM: “In the name of God, go!”. The latter also features Mr Johnson’s scrapping of Covid rules, with masks no longer mandatory and a return to the office in England.

Guardian front page, Thursday 20 January 2022: 'In the name of God, go': Tory anger builds as PM clings on pic.twitter.com/PAgujtvkVc — The Guardian (@guardian) January 19, 2022

Tomorrow's papers tonight 📰 RETURN TO THE OFFICE 🔴 WFH over🔴 Mask rules eased🔴 Self-isolating 'to end'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/25eEOTZs7L — Metro (@MetroUK) January 19, 2022

The Prime Minister is determined to cling onto power despite more MPs turning on him as well as the public, says i.

The Times reports Tory “plotters” have agreed to grant Mr Johnson a reprieve until the investigation into Downing Street’s lockdown parties is concluded.

Thursday’s TIMES: PM fights on as plotters pull back from the brink” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K04lDcxP2I — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 19, 2022

The Daily Express carries a plea from Sir Edward Leigh to “back (the) PM”, while the Daily Mail splashes with a comment piece, telling the “narcissistic rabble of Tory MPs” planning to topple Mr Johnson to “grow up”. The latter paper also has a splash featuring a story about Mr Johnson’s baby daughter who reportedly contracted Covid but has now recovered.

Tomorrow's front page: In the name of party unity, Go… and back PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sh2u7FWc8R — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 19, 2022

The Independent covers both the PM and the easing of Plan B Covid restrictions.

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Face masks and isolation axed in end to plan B” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IiGtLtw2Rt — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 19, 2022

The Sun writes Mr Johnson has come out “just ahead of the Pork Pie plotters” after a day of “extraordinary drama” in Parliament.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson battles through a day of extraordinary drama – coming out just ahead of the Pork Pie plotters https://t.co/wDc3hPcL2y pic.twitter.com/KwSPA4k63D — The Sun (@TheSun) January 19, 2022

The Financial Times adds the PM is buying time after a defection of one of his MPs to Labour and ex-minister Mr Davis telling him to quit.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 20 January https://t.co/guVcGzOOF0 pic.twitter.com/uHKOeS5PQN — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 19, 2022

And the Daily Star also carries the drama, declaring on its front: “Our lame duck Prime Minister still refuses to do the right thing”, with a depiction of Mr Johnson as an actual rubber ducky.