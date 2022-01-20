Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Score and create some difficult moments’ – Steven Bergwijn repays Antonio Conte

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 1.00pm
Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Steven Bergwijn (left-right) celebrate their win after the final whistle of the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Wednesday January 19, 2022.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Steven Bergwijn (left-right) celebrate their win after the final whistle of the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Wednesday January 19, 2022.

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.

The Holland international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.

He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.

Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range in the fifth minute of added time and then sparking mad scenes of celebration by rounding Kasper Schmeichel and finding the bottom corner straight from kick-off.

Asked what Conte told him before he went on, Bergwijn explained: “He said, ‘Score and create some difficult moments for the defenders and stay close to Harry’ (Kane) and I did it.

“This is football, this is why we love football, it was a difficult game. It is fantastic, it was a fantastic game, I scored two goals so I am happy.”

Conte has described Bergwijn as an “important” part of his squad even though he has endured a frustrating season.

Tottenham celebrate
Steven Bergwijn was the hero for Spurs (Tim Goode/PA)

His appearance at the King Power Stadium was his first since picking up an injury on Boxing Day.

“You want to play and you get out of the rhythm, training is different to the game. It is what it is,” Bergwijn added.

“It has been a difficult season with injuries, we have H (Kane), Sonny (Son Heung-min) and Lucas (Moura) as well. I need to work and when I come on I need to show myself and the manager.”

Leicester were minutes away from kicking off their Premier League campaign in 2022 in style, having not played in the league since December 28.

The Foxes were still without several players through injury and are particularly low on numbers in defence.

But boss Brendan Rodgers thinks it will be difficult to sign anyone this month.

“It’s going to be really tough for us, the possibility for us to get someone in on loan,” Rodgers said. “There’s not so many options that are out there.

“We may have to go with what we have. We’ll continue to look and see where the possibilities are, but we may have to go with what we have.”

