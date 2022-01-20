Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Bamford’s Leeds return delayed by foot injury

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 2.58pm
Patrick Bamford has suffered a new injury setback (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed striker Patrick Bamford has suffered a fresh setback in his bid to return to full fitness.

Bamford, one of at least eight injured first-team players set to miss Saturday’s home Premier League game against Newcastle, has sustained a foot problem.

Bielsa said: “(Adam) Forshaw and (Junior) Firpo have muscular injuries and Bamford has a new injury.

Patrick Bamford, left, injured his hip while celebrating a late equaliser against Brentford in December
“He has overcome his muscular issues, but now he has an issue at the bottom of his foot.”

Bamford has made only six Premier League appearances this season due to successive injuries and last appeared for Bielsa’s side in early December.

Bamford stepped off the bench after recovering from an ankle injury to score a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 home draw against Brentford, only to hurt his hip during his goal celebration.

Defender Diego Llorente is available for Saturday’s visit of relegation rivals Newcastle and Bielsa confirmed positive news about two other players who have recently missed out through injury.

Joe Gelhardt, centre, could return to action on Saturday to help fill the void left by Bamford
When asked who else would return to contention, Bielsa said: “Llorente and probably Tyler Roberts and (Joe) Gelhardt. We maintain the presence of Rodrigo, who played 30 minutes last week.”

Roberts was suspended for last week’s 3-2 win at West Ham, but would have missed out anyway due to a calf problem, while Gelhardt (ankle) has been sidelined for three matches.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper (both hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles) Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) and Sam Greenwood (knee) all remain unavailable.

Forshaw and Firpo (both hamstring) were withdrawn within the space of a minute at West Ham.

Leeds fans have urged the club to bolster their depleted squad during the transfer window and this week they have been reported to have made an improved offer for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson, left, is a reported transfer target for Leeds
An initial £15million bid for the United States international is understood to have been rejected and Bielsa refused to be drawn on the speculation.

“I prefer to speak about a player when it’s not a hypothetical possibility and when they are our player,” he added.

Jack Harrison’s first top-flight hat-trick at the London Stadium secured Leeds back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and lifted them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

A third straight league win on Saturday against Newcastle would open up a 13-point gap between themselves and Eddie Howe’s second-from-bottom side.

Bielsa added: “The next game is always the next thing on our minds, but it is true a victory like that always improves the mood.

“To prepare for a game with the tranquillity of victory is better than doing it without, but the most important thing is always the next game.”

