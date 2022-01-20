Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

British crew completes 3,000-mile transatlantic row for marine conservation

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 4.11pm
The Anna Victorious crew in Antigua (Atlantic Campaigns/Penny Bird)
The Anna Victorious crew in Antigua (Atlantic Campaigns/Penny Bird)

A British foursome has completed a 3,000-mile transatlantic rowing challenge to help raise awareness for sea forest preservation.

The crew, consisting of Ed Smith, Rob Murray, Adam Green and Jack Biss, set off on December 12 from La Gomera in the Canary Islands as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

They spent Christmas and New Year on board before arriving in Antigua 37 days, eight hours and 58 minutes later.

Adam Green and Jack Biss rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic
(Atlantic Campaigns/Penny Bird)

Mr Murray, 40, said: “Being away from modern life felt wonderful – to be away from our hectic lives and reconnect with nature – then, after about a week, the pain of missing family and loved ones really hit.

“That’s what motivated us to get to Antigua and get back to our families.”

The 3,000-mile journey was made in part to support One For The Sea, a partnership between Talisker and environmental organisation Parley, which aims to preserve 100 million square metres of marine ecosystems.

Mr Smith, who has spent the last nine years as a firearms officer for the Thames Valley and Metropolitan police forces, said: “For the past 37 days, we have been alone – just the four of us and the ocean – and it really makes you realise just the importance of the ocean for human life.

“Without the ocean, there is no life. It is vitally important that we protect it for everyone, and in particular, for our future generations.”

The team was named Anna Victorious in honour of Mr Smith’s wife Anna, who died from cancer at the age of 38 in 2018, and the charity that supported her, Victoria’s Promise.

Ed Smith, Rob Murray, Adam Green and Jack Biss rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic
(Atlantic Campaigns/Penny Bird)

By Thursday, the team had raised more than £36,000 for the charity.

The crew rowed two hours on, two hours off, and Mr Murray said they “focused on the positive things in each day, savouring the experience”.

He added: “We saw whales, dolphins, tuna, marlin – one of the flying fish even hit one of the team in the face.

“On a clear night we would look up at the stars and know that they were the same stars that our family were seeing back home, and that was really special.”

To donate to Victoria’s Promise, head to justgiving.com/fundraising/annavictorious

To donate to One For The Sea, head to oneforthesea.com/Donate

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier