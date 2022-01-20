Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ondrej Kudela must wait for chance to clear his name after 10-match racism ban

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 4.52pm
Ondrej Kudela’s CAS hearing has been put back to April (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ondrej Kudela’s appeal hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a 10-match racism ban imposed by UEFA has been delayed until April.

The Slavia Prague player was initially banned by UEFA on April 14 last year after its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) found him guilty of racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during the Europa League match between the sides at Ibrox on March 18.

His first appeal, to the UEFA Appeals Body, was rejected, meaning the suspension stood. It covered the Czech Republic’s first three matches at Euro 2020 last summer.

Glen Kamara, left, alleged Kudela had racially abused him during a Europa League tie in March last year
He took the fight to clear his name to CAS, and the case had initially been slated for Friday.

However, the court confirmed on Thursday that, with the agreement of all parties and the panel, the hearing had been delayed until April 11 in the hope that by then it could safely be held in-person.

Kudela’s lawyer, Rene Cienciala, told the Daily Record that Kamara was one of “several witnesses” being called in, and that he wanted to cross-examine the Finland international, who alleged Kudela had called him a “f****** monkey”.

Cienciala told the newspaper: “My client will exercise his right to a fair trial at CAS, in which he wants to clear his name of accusations of racism which are, according to him, completely unfounded.”

