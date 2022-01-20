Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sophie volunteers at vaccination centre as she turns 57

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 5.52pm
(Daniel Lewis/St John Ambulance/PA)
(Daniel Lewis/St John Ambulance/PA)

The Countess of Wessex has spent her birthday volunteering with St John Ambulance at an NHS vaccination centre.

Sophie, who turned 57 on Thursday, was pictured wearing a face mask while she worked at a centre in Surrey greeting patients, taking their details and looking after their wellbeing while they had their jabs.

At the end of her morning shift she was presented with a Covid pin badge to thank her for her support during the pandemic, as well as a bouquet of flowers to mark her birthday.

Coronavirus – Thu Jan 20, 2022
Sophie at the vaccination centre in Surrey (Daniel Lewis/St John Ambulance/PA)

Sophie, the SJA’s grand president, trained as a care volunteer in support of the NHS vaccination programme and did a number of shifts last year.

Ann Cable, the SJA’s chief commissioner, said: “We are honoured that the Countess of Wessex chose to spend her birthday with St John.

“It is a testament to the outstanding contribution of our volunteers, not just in response to the pandemic but in all the many different walks of life in which we provide first aid and other services to our communities.”

She appealed to anyone considering using their free time to help others to come forward: “We can never have enough volunteers and I would encourage anybody who has been inspired by recent events to help their community, to speak to St John Ambulance and find out more about the opportunities available.

“Volunteers at St John can be part of the team that saves lives, whether it’s helping people in the community, providing first aid at events or supporting the NHS.”

