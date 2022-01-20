Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Lorry driver jailed for trying to smuggle cocaine worth £2.1m into UK

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 7.43pm Updated: January 20 2022, 7.49pm
Rafal Czajka (NCA/PA)
Rafal Czajka (NCA/PA)

A lorry driver who tried to smuggle cocaine worth £2.1 million into the UK hidden in his truck has been jailed.

Rafal Czajka, 39, was investigated after his lorry was stopped at the port of Dover on November 16 2021.

Border Force officers searching the vehicle found that a hide had been built into the bulkhead of the trailer, covered by a wooden board and held together by rivets, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Cocaine
(NCA/PA)

After removing the board they found six metal box sections going across the width of the bulkhead, containing 45 kilos of cocaine in brown taped packages.

NCA forensic experts believe the drugs would be worth an estimated £2.1 million if cut and sold at street level.

A rivet gun was found between the passenger and driver’s seat, and officers also recovered used and unused pop rivets in the pocket of the driver’s door.

Investigations found the lorry also contained a legitimate load of ventilation blower parts, which were loaded in the Netherlands and destined for Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Polish national Czajka was jailed for nine years at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday, after pleading guilty to the importation of controlled drugs.

Cocaine
(NCA/PA)

Darren Nicholls, operations manager for the NCA said: “Smugglers like Czajka risk their freedom by aiding organised crime groups who only care about profits.

“The substantial quantity of cocaine seized would have fuelled violence and exploitation in the UK.

“We are committed to tackling class A drug trafficking and, working with key partners, like Border Force, we will continue to protect our borders and communities.”

Martin Coates, deputy director of Border Force South East and Europe, said: “These drug smuggling gangs are violent, exploitative and think nothing of the communities they tear apart across the country.

“This seizure and others like it send a clear message to anyone considering attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country that we remain committed and prepared to tackle drug supply chains.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]