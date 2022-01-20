Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Dog rescued after spending 34 hours stuck in 22ft deep crevice

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 10.19pm
Reggie the 11-month-old spaniel fell down a crevice at Llwynypia Mountain in the Clydach forest, Wales (Drainforce LTD)
A dog has been rescued 34 hours after getting stuck down a 22ft deep crevice on a mountain.

Reggie the 11-month-old spaniel fell down a crevice at Llwynypia Mountain in the Clydach forest in Wales.

After being stuck for 34 hours, Reggie was rescued and safely returned to his owners, who have said he is in “good spirits” despite his ordeal.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene shortly before 3pm on Tuesday and used specialist equipment including canine lights and cameras to assess the situation.

After 34 hours being stuck, Reggie was rescued and reunited with his owners.
Firefighters were unable to rescue Reggie, prompting his owner Leah Davies to appeal for help on Facebook.

Two employees from a local drainage company, Drainforce, spotted her post and arrived on the scene to assist.

A friend of the owner later confirmed that Reggie was saved shortly before 1am on Thursday morning from a depth of 8.4 metres after fire and rescue and mountain rescue teams had left.

After the rescue, Ms Davies shared the news on Facebook and thanked rescue teams for their efforts.

Reggie the 11-month-old spaniel fell down a crevice at Llwynypia Mountain in the Clydach forest, Wales.
She wrote: “Reggie is in good spirits, the vet has no concerns for him, he really is a true little warrior.

“The love, support and help from everyone I can’t thank you all enough, we are overwhelmed!

“A massive thanks to Drainforce Harry Booton (and) Neil Wilson.”

She also thanked a local chip shop for “fuelling all the rescue teams”, and added: “We got there in the end.”

