Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Study examines peanut allergy treatment for children

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 11.31pm
Children were closely supervised in the trial (Katie Collins/PA)
Children were closely supervised in the trial (Katie Collins/PA)

The younger that children with a peanut allergy are when exposed to controlled doses, the more effective the treatment may be at building a tolerance, research suggests.

After two-and-a-half years, the majority of young children given the peanut protein were able to safely consume the equivalent of approximately 16 peanuts of daily treatment, the study found.

The researchers described this as desensitisation.

According to the research, one in five children were able to repeat this food challenge 26 weeks after treatment ended, which was described as remaining in remission.

In children with a peanut allergy, starting the treatment – known as peanut oral immunotherapy – before the age of four was associated with an increase in both desensitisation and remission.

Further analysis indicated that children who were younger at the start of treatment were more likely than older children to achieve remission.

The authors called for more research to investigate this finding, as it may indicate a window of opportunity early in life when peanut oral immunotherapy is more effective.

Children were closely supervised in the trial and were offered small quantities of peanut protein powder, which was increased gradually to 2,000mg daily – the equivalent of six peanuts.

The study recruited 146 one- to three-year-olds, whose average tolerated dose of peanut protein was 25mg at study entry across five medical centres in the United States.

Ninety-six children were randomly assigned to the treatment and 50 children were randomly assigned to a placebo group.

Doses were mainly administered at home by parents, but each time the dose was increased, this was done in medical centres under observation.

In the study, 71% of children treated with peanut oral immunotherapy achieved desensitisation, compared with 2% in the placebo group.

Some 21% treated with peanut oral immunotherapy achieved remission compared with 2% in the placebo group.

Previous research has suggested that peanut allergy affects 2% of children in Western countries and most remain allergic across their lifetime.

The current standard of care for children with peanut allergy is dietary avoidance and access to epi-pens, but the risk of severe reactions still exists.

Dr Wesley Burks, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, America, said: “The serious and unpredictable nature of food allergic reactions can be worrisome for affected children and their parents.

“Exploring safe and effective therapy options for children with peanut allergy is crucial to improving quality of life for this group of patients, particularly as most children remain allergic for their lifetime.”

The authors note some limitations to their study published in The Lancet, including that there was a high dropout rate between the end of treatment and the remission test after 26 weeks of avoidance.

Furthermore, 27% (22/81) of children in the treatment group and 20% (7/35) in the placebo group did not reach the 2,000mg maximum dose of treatment, potentially leading to an underestimation of the treatment response.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier