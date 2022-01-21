Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Grandmother, 88, first in UK to detect signals in eye using bionic chip

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 12.03am
The woman received the implant at Moorfields Eye Hospital (Moorfields Eye Hospital/PA)
The woman received the implant at Moorfields Eye Hospital (Moorfields Eye Hospital/PA)

An 88-year-old grandmother who lost the sight in her left eye has become the first person in the UK to detect signals in her eye using a “revolutionary” new bionic chip.

The woman, who has seven children and eight grandchildren, suffers from geographic atrophy – the most common form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

This causes a blind spot to develop in the middle of the eye.

It is estimated that the condition affects more than five million people worldwide.

The bionic chip works in conjunction with special glasses to allow the patient to receive signals in their blind eye (Moorfields Eye Hospital/PA)

The octogenarian from Dagenham, London, received the implant at Moorfields Eye Hospital as part of a Europe-wide clinical trial.

In a statement, she said she hoped the implant would allow her to do the things she loved again.

“Losing the sight in my left eye through dry AMD has stopped me from doing the things I love, like gardening, playing indoor bowls and painting with watercolours,” she said.

“I am thrilled to be the first to have this implant, excited at the prospect of enjoying my hobbies again and I truly hope that many others will benefit from this too.”

The implant works by surgically inserting a 2mm wide microchip under the centre of a patient’s retina.

The patient then wears special glasses, containing a video camera that is linked to a small computer attached to their waistband.

The chip captures the video provided by the glasses, and in turn transmits this to the computer, which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to process this information and guide the focus of the glasses.

Finally, the glasses project this image as an infrared beam back through the eye to the chip, which transforms this into an electrical signal that travels back through the retina cells and into the brain.

The brain then interprets this signal as if it were natural vision.

The research is supported by the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology.

The Prima System device used in this operation was developed by Pixium Vision in France.

Mahi Muqit, consultant vitreoretinal surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital, said the device “offers hope” to people suffering loss of vision due to dry AMD.

He said: “This groundbreaking device offers the hope of restoration of sight to people suffering vision loss due to dry AMD.

“The success of this operation, and the evidence gathered through this clinical study, will provide the evidence to determine the true potential of this treatment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier