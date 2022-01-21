Amazon’s Alexa down for users in UK By Press Association January 21 2022, 9.09am Alexa devices are down across the UK (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is down in the UK, leaving users unable to access smart speakers and other devices. According to service status website DownDector, UK users began reporting problems with Alexa at around 7am on Friday, with more than 8,000 reports since recorded. Many users are reporting being unable to wake their voice-activated Amazon Echo smart devices, with some seeing a ring of red lights and a message to try again later. Others have taken to social media to complain of being unable to wake or access their Alexa-powered devices. The virtual assistant is built into millions of devices available in the UK, including smart speakers and home hubs, which can be used to control appliances around the home. Amazon has been contacted for comment on the issue. The tech firm has so far not confirmed the cause of the problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Amazon users around UK report widespread outages Amazon reverses decision to ban customers from using Visa credit cards Roblox app: Why was kids’ favourite down for four days? Smart speaker makers could face new rules to protect listener access to radio