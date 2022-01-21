Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Japan widens virus restrictions as Omicron variant surges in cities

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 11.19am
People wearing protective masks in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
People wearing protective masks in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan from today as the country widens its Covid-19 restrictions due to the Omicron variant.

The variant has caused cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas.

The restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first since September and is scheduled to last until February 13.

With three other prefectures – Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi – under similar measures since early January, the state of restraint now covers 16 areas, or one third of the country.

A street lined with bars and restaurants in Tokyo
A street lined with bars and restaurants in Tokyo (AP)

While many Japanese adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, few have received a booster shot, which has been a vital protection from the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The health ministry has approved Pfizer vaccinations for children aged five to 11, who are increasingly vulnerable to infection.

Throughout the pandemic, Japan has resisted the use of lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus and has focused on requiring restaurants to close early and not serve alcohol, and on urging the public to wear masks, as the government seeks to minimise damage to the economy.

Under the latest measures, most restaurants are asked to close by 8pm or 9pm, while large events can allow full capacity if they have anti-virus plans.

In Tokyo, certified restaurants that stop serving alcohol can stay open until 9pm while those serving alcohol must close an hour earlier.

People wearing face masks on a Tokyo street
People wearing face masks on a Tokyo street (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Critics say the measures, which almost exclusively target bars and restaurants, make little sense and are unfair.

Some experts question the effectiveness of placing restraints only on restaurants, noting that infections show no signs of slowing in the three prefectures that have already been subjected to the measures for nearly two weeks.

After more than two years of repeated restraints and social distancing requests, Japanese people are increasingly becoming less co-operative to such measures. People are back to commuting on packed trains and shopping at crowded stores.

Tokyo’s main train station of Shinagawa was packed as usual with commuters rushing to work on Friday morning.

Japan briefly eased border controls in November but quickly reversed them to ban most foreign entrants when the Omicron variant began spreading in other countries.

Japan says it will stick to the stringent border policy through to the end of February as the country tries to reinforce medical systems and treatment.

Tokyo logged 8,638 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, exceeding the previous record of 7,377 set the day before.

