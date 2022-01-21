Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Call for return of restriction-free travel as study claims tests are ineffective

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 12.24pm
Pre-departure testing for people arriving in the UK was scrapped earlier this month (Steve Parsons/PA)
Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated international travellers should be scrapped as it is not effective against new variants, according to a study commissioned by aviation organisations.

Governments are unable to implement travel restrictions quickly enough to limit the spread of new strains of the virus, research by consultants Oxera and Edge Health found.

It said that once a variant spreads internationally for five days, new restrictions would only delay its peak in the UK by a single day.

The time it took to identify Omicron meant the UK was not able to bring in additional travel testing requirements until the variant had been transmitting internationally for at least 19 days.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports, and trade body Airlines UK, commissioned the study.

Pre-departure testing for people arriving in the UK was scrapped earlier this month.

Travellers must continue to pre-book and take a post-arrival test from a private supplier.

Fully vaccinated people can take a lateral flow test, which typically costs around £19.

MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish said it is critical that policies are “based on the best available analysis”.

He went on: “The latest findings from Oxera and Edge Health show conclusively that testing for international travel will not deliver significant benefits in managing the spread of new variants.

“As we learn to live with Covid-19, it is important that people are allowed to travel free of the additional cost and uncertainty which testing creates.

“This study provides ministers with the clear evidence that this is achievable.”

Airlines UK boss Tim Alderslade added: “Testing restrictions for the fully vaccinated make no sense at all given the delay in governments being able to detect and act on the arrival of a new variant, as we saw with Omicron.

“We need to be smarter in how we deal with future variants rather than resorting to blanket but wholly ineffective measures.”

The UK Government will review testing requirements for England next week.

