Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

William to make brief trip to Dubai at request of Government

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 3.13pm
The Duke of Cambridge will visit Dubai (PA)
The Duke of Cambridge will visit Dubai (PA)

The Duke of Cambridge will visit Dubai next month and join events showcasing talent from across the UK, Kensington Palace has announced.

William’s trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 10 will be his first major overseas visit since a 2019 tour of the Middle East, and is being made at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The duke, who has never officially travelled to the UAE, will visit Expo 2020 Dubai which is being temporarily taken over by UK National Day.

Tusk Conservation Awards
The Duke of Cambridge will be making his first official trip to the UAE in February (Toby Melville/PA)

UK talent will be featured during the event which will also showcase the Commonwealth Games 2022 baton relay, launched by the Queen from Buckingham Palace last October, as it parades through the Expo site to visit Commonwealth national pavilions.

Britain has had strong ties with the UAE for almost 200 years.

The region’s importance to the UK was down to its location close to the vital trade route to India via the waters of the Arabian and Red Sea.

It was the discovery of oil in the 1950s that transformed the Gulf from a collection of sleepy harbours, where fishing and the declining pearl industry were the mainstays of the economy, to a global financial powerhouse.

The UAE was created in 1971 by the “Trucial States” which had gained their independence from the UK.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
The Queen passes the baton to British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox to launch the global relay for the Commonwealth Games being staged in Birmingham (Victoria Jones/PA)

It is formed of seven states – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm al Qaiwain – which are governed by a supreme council of rulers made up of the seven emirs, who appoint the prime minister and the cabinet.

Kensington Palace said: “The bond between the UK and the UAE is deep and strong and Prince William’s visit will highlight and build upon theses links as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, leaders from government and committed conservationists.”

During the visit the duke will learn more about initiatives protecting areas of unique flora and fauna in the region.

He will also have the opportunity to highlight his environmental award, the Earthshot Prize, and his United for Wildlife initiative tackling the illegal wildlife trade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]