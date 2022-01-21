Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Francis Ngannou determined to keep his focus ahead of Ciryl Gane showdown

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 4.12pm Updated: January 21 2022, 4.28pm
Francis Ngannou will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane (Gregory Payan/AP/PA)
Francis Ngannou has warned Ciryl Gane’s camp that their failure to distract him ahead of their UFC 270 showdown is a “massive problem” for them.

Heavyweight champion Ngannou and Gane meet in an eagerly-anticipated unification bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim during the early hours of Sunday morning with their rivalry having been enhanced during the build-up.

The pair sparred briefly during their time together at the MMA Factory before Cameroonian Ngannou parted with coach Fernand Lopez and headed for the United States, and a tension between the two camps has been exacerbated by leaked training videos and an apparent – and rejected – attempt by Lopez to build bridges.

Asked if the noise around the fight had been a distraction, Ngannou replied: “Well, it’s not easy, but I know that that’s their strategy, that’s exactly what they are bringing to make it be a distraction to me.

“They want me to be distracted, which is a good thing because they know that Francis focused is a problem for them, a massive problem.”

Ngannou is preparing to defend his title for the first time having knocked out his last five opponents and sees the challenge ahead as another important step in his career.

He said: “Every step is very important for the process. When you’re a prospect, it’s another step; when you’re a contender, when you’re a challenger, when you’re a champion, when you’re a defending champion, who knows what will be tomorrow?

“It’s like you’re building and every block is important to you.”

Ngannou was in far from conciliatory mood when told that Lopez has likened him to a “son”, and bristled at his claims that he had developed bad habits during his time in America.

He said: “I have bad habits? That’s made me become a champion. Yes, definitely. Then I should be having more bad habits, then I will be champion over and over, right?

“Maybe bad habits are training well, improving, winning fights, becoming champion. Yes, that’s bad habits.”

Ngannou was also keen to point out that he and unbeaten interim title-holder Gane may have trained together in the past, but did not know each other well, and the atmosphere at the pre-fight press conference became decidedly frosty as attention turned to the leaked video.

The champion said: “We trained together a couple of times – I would say maybe six times back in January 2019, so I think it’s not enough to be saying we know each other so well basically three years later.”

