British doctor ‘shot dead while lying in bed in Georgia’

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 5.37pm Updated: January 21 2022, 8.16pm
Dr Matthew Willson was found dead in his bed in an apartment block (PA)
A British doctor has been shot dead while lying in his bed in Georgia in the United States, according to reports.

Dr Matthew Willson, 31, was found dead at 2am local time in his bed in an apartment block in Clairmont Road, Buford Highway, Georgia, the BBC has reported.

The Surrey native was in Georgia with his girlfriend when the incident occurred.

Police had been called out to the area over reports of gunshots when they received another call that a person had been shot.

Sgt Jake Kissel, from Brookhaven Police, told BBC Radio Surrey that officers arrived at the scene to find Mr Willson’s girlfriend giving him first aid.

However, Mr Willson died at the scene.

The Foreign Office confirmed to the PA news agency that it was supporting the family of a British man following his death in the US.

“We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in the USA, and are in contact with US authorities,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

