Mars gives M&M's a makeover to promote inclusivity

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 5.37pm
Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M’s characters (AP)
Confectionery company Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M’s characters as a way to promote inclusivity.

The company said that it will provide a modern take on the appearances of the characters – which Mars calls “lentils” — and give them more nuanced personalities.

The lentils, which are featured in red, green, orange, yellow, brown and blue, will also come in different shapes and sizes.

“Our ambition is to upend the expected, break through barriers, and discover the little joys shared in everyday life. Imagine a world with less judgment & more connection & consistent laughter,” the company said on its website.

Some of the changes to the characters include having the green sweet switch its footwear from boots to trainers.

Mars, whose brands also include Twix and Snickers, said that it will also put added emphasis on the ampersand in the M&M’s logo to demonstrate how the brand aims to bring people together.

The move towards inclusivity and embracing individual differences comes at a time when consumers are growing increasingly aware of how products are marketed to them.

Mars is aware of this, having had to change the name of its Uncle Ben’s rice brand in 2020 due to criticism.

