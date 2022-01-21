Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager charged with murder after 44-year-old man dies

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 11.33pm Updated: January 21 2022, 11.34pm
A 17-year-old has been charged following the death of a 44-year-old man in Bletchley (Nick Potts/PA)
A teenager has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm following the death of a 44-year-old man in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said a 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

The teenager has been remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Lewis Butler
Lewis Butler died following an incident in Bletchley earlier this week (Thames Valley Police/PA)

It comes after an incident in Bletchley on Monday.

Police were called to the scene in Buttermere Close at around 11pm to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Emergency services treated the man at the scene for serious injuries before taking him to Milton Keynes General Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives have named the man who died as Lewis Butler, from Bletchley.

His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.

Another man, aged in his forties, was also injured during the incident.

Two men, aged 40 and 23 – both from Milton Keynes, were also arrested on suspicion of murder, but have been released with no further action.

