Covid-19 vaccine given in hot tub as people urged to come forward for jab

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hot tub is the latest unusual location for a Covid-19 vaccine as NHS teams strive to increase uptake of the jab.

Coronavirus vaccines have already been given out at sport stadiums, shopping centres and Heaven nightclub in London.

It has now emerged that a person with additional learning needs was given a Covid-19 jab at home in a hot tub – an example of efforts made to make sure people feel safe when getting vaccinated.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme, told reporters on Saturday: “Our campaigns have a huge impact, but in very different ways.

“We’ve seen some incredible stories of people coming forward because they’ve had an approach that is just much more tailored for them.

“So many people can go down to their community pharmacy, their general practice team, to a vaccination centre to get protected, but for others it’s a little bit more complicated.

“I’m so proud of our teams, for example in Portsmouth where they’ve gone out and vaccinated people with quite complex health needs.

“One individual was vaccinated at home in his hot tub because he has additional learning needs and it was a way of making sure that he felt safe and secure as he got his vaccination.

“Our teams stop at nothing to make sure that our country is protected.”

Dr Kanani said it is not too late to get jabbed, adding: “There is always a vaccine available for you with your name on it.

It's never too late to come forward for your #COVID19 vaccination. You can still book an appointment or go to a walk-in site for your first or second dose. Visit https://t.co/roEUCuZBh1 to find out more. pic.twitter.com/jptkwnTTzf — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) January 22, 2022

“It’s there for you and no-one will judge you if you’ve decided just now to come forward for your first vaccine. Please come forward.”

Dr Kanani said health care professionals “have a duty” to make sure they are protected.

Frontline staff must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with two jabs by April 1 – meaning they must have had their first vaccine on February 3.

Dr Kanani said: “Mandatory vaccination is a Government policy but as healthcare professionals we all have a duty to make sure that we are protected, to make sure that our colleagues and our patients are protected.

“I know that our teams will be doing everything they can to continue to have vaccine confidence building conversations and offering that all important vaccination to staff who are yet to have their first, second or their booster dose.”

Asked if patients will suffer if the NHS loses staff due to mandatory vaccination plans, Dr Kanani told reporters: “As we’ve seen through the pandemic, and of course those days before the pandemic that we don’t even think of very often, our NHS continues to deliver.

“What I want to say is to our patients who are listening – we will keep looking after you.

“That’s what we do in the NHS. Our general practice teams, our pharmacy teams, our healthcare services.

“We’re here for you, so don’t ever worry. The NHS is open. The NHS is there for you.”