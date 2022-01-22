Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Arsenal heading to Dubai for training camp after Burnley clash

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 10.32pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plans to take his squad away for a break (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plans to take his squad away for a break (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal will travel to Dubai after Sunday’s Premier League clash with bottom club Burnley as Mikel Arteta aims to have the “best possible” break to get a fully fit squad.

The Gunners are in the mix for a top-four finish this season but have suffered a dip in form with a number of key players unavailable.

A mixture of injuries, positive coronavirus cases, suspension and the Africa Cup of Nations has left Arteta with depleted ranks – leading to last weekend’s north London derby at Tottenham being postponed.

Burnley have also struggled with numbers of late and the Clarets have not played a league game since January 2.

Lewis Grabban helped Nottingham Forest knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup
Lewis Grabban helped Nottingham Forest knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup (Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal have yet to win in 2022, losing in the last seconds to runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City on New Year’s Day before a defeat at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

That was followed with a goalless draw at Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, with the Reds winning the second leg 2-0 on Thursday night.

Asked how much Arsenal needed a break, Arteta replied: “It is why we want to play on Sunday because we want to take away the disappointment of Thursday and the best way to do that is to play and perform and win.

“It is always a big challenge to play against Burnley and the experience we have with that team, it’s always that they do really well what they do.

Burnley and manager Sean Dyche will be desperate for points on Sunday
Burnley and manager Sean Dyche will be desperate for points on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)

“They cause a lot of difficulties in the match and we’re going to have to be really ready to compete and play the game we want to against them.

“After that we have the break, we know that and we use it in the best possible way to get back the amount of players we need to compete at this level.”

Part of that break will be spent in the Middle East with a warm-weather training camp in Dubai planned.

Arsenal do not return to action until a trip to Wolves on February 10 but a behind-closed-doors friendly is also scheduled upon their return.

