Family ‘devastated’ after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Manchester

A family has been “devastated” after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on Saturday night.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers attended reports of a teenager with stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Manchester, at around 7pm.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police at the scene after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Stretford, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

GMP said a large cordon is in place and extra officers are patrolling the area.

Superintendent John Harris said a murder investigation has been launched, but no arrests have been made.

He said: “Tonight a family has been left devastated by this tragic news and our thoughts go out to them at this most shocking and upsetting time.

“Specially trained officers will be there to support the boys’ loved ones, and extra patrols will remain in the area of this fatal attack so that the local community can speak to us about any concerns or information they may have.

#INCIDENT | We currently have a large scene in place close to Thirlmere Avenue after a teenage boy had tragically died from stab wounds sustained tonight. pic.twitter.com/rsyiL5klA9 — GMP Stretford (@GMPstretford) January 22, 2022

“These are the very early stages of what is now a murder investigation, and a team of detectives will be working throughout the night and into tomorrow, and we will be following up a number of different lines of enquiry we have to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 2529 of 22/01/2022.

Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.