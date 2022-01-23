Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aymeric Laporte urges Man City to stay focused after winning run is ended

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 10.02am
Aymeric Laporte (right) has urged Man City to maintain their focus (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Aymeric Laporte (right) has urged Man City to maintain their focus (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Aymeric Laporte says runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City must not lose focus as they head into a fortnight’s break on the back of dropping points for the first time since October.

City’s impressive winning run was halted at 12 top-flight games by Saturday’s frustrating 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Defender Laporte headed the visitors’ second-half equaliser but, despite dominating possession, they could not find a crucial second, with Kevin De Bruyne and substitute Gabriel Jesus each denied by the woodwork.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions do not return to action until an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Championship club Fulham on February 5, while their next league outing comes four days later when Brentford visit the Etihad Stadium.

Laporte equalised at St Mary's
Laporte equalised at St Mary's (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I think we played really well and maybe deserved more, but if we don’t score more than one goal it’s very difficult,” Laporte told City’s website.

“We have to stay focused and keep doing like we have the last few weeks. We’ve done a great job, now we focus on the next one.

“We have to work a little bit more on other things but this is the way we have to play.

“Sometimes you win when you don’t deserve it and we got a point when we maybe deserved a little bit more.”

Spain international Laporte was sent off the last time City failed to win in the league – a shock 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace almost three months ago.

On this occasion, the centre-back headed home a delightful De Bruyne free-kick with 25 minutes remaining to claim his third goal of the season.

It was the second time this season that City failed to beat Saints following a 0-0 draw in September, with Laporte pointing to the size of the St Mary’s Stadium pitch as a contributing factor.

“They have good players and the pitch is small, so for us it is a little bit more difficult,” continued the 27-year-old.

“The small pitch makes them arrive quicker to different positions, so not big spaces to play inside and outside, we struggled a little bit in the beginning.

“In the end we managed the game well and I think we could have scored more.

“We couldn’t win but we are happy because we have done a great job.”

Kyle Walker-Peters fired mid-table Southampton into a seventh-minute lead with his maiden Premier League goal, while Armando Broja had a strike disallowed for offside and also headed against a post.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu, who made his 200th Premier League appearance for Saints, says Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are brimming with confidence.

“We feel strong now. We feel like we can compete against anyone,” the 30-year-old Spaniard told the club website.

“This team (City) was coming from an amazing run and I don’t think they played badly, they showed their best performance.

“They came with the best players and we managed to keep them a bit quiet. At the moment, we’re competing really well.

“We also know how demanding it is, especially this league. You cannot stop. You have to keep working hard and keep looking after yourself.”

Speaking about his milestone outing, the former Chelsea player said: “It’s a lot of games and something I never expected when I moved to Southampton, so I’m really pleased.

“Hopefully there’s more to come, I want to keep enjoying and keep being there for the team and look after myself.”

