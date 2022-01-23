Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Four teenage boys arrested over fatal stabbing of 16-year-old

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 11.30am
Police at the scene after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police at the scene after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on Saturday night in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said four boys aged between 15 and 17 are in custody after officers attended reports of a teenager suffering stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford at around 7pm.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Stretford stabbing
Police at the scene after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Stretford, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

GMP said three arrest warrants were executed on Saturday night in Stretford, Old Trafford and Hulme.

A crime scene is in place at the scene and also at nearby Trafford Park train station.

Several officers were patrolling Thirlmere Avenue on Sunday morning, and a large forensic tent had been set up within the cordon.

Stretford stabbing
A forensic tent on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Manchester, near to the scene where a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed (Peter Byrne/PA) 

Superintendent John Harris said a murder investigation has been launched.

He said: “Tonight a family has been left devastated by this tragic news and our thoughts go out to them at this most shocking and upsetting time.

“Specially trained officers will be there to support the boy’s loved ones, and extra patrols will remain in the area of this fatal attack so that the local community can speak to us about any concerns or information they may have.

“These are the very early stages of what is now a murder investigation, and a team of detectives will be working throughout the night and into tomorrow, and we will be following up a number of different lines of inquiry we have to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 2529 of 22/01/2022.

Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]