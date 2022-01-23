Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen to spend few weeks at Sandringham after flying in from Windsor Castle

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 1.44pm
There have been concerns about the Queen's health (PA)
There have been concerns about the Queen’s health (PA)

The Queen has flown by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Sandringham where she will spend the next few weeks, it is understood.

The head of state normally hosts her family at Sandringham over the holidays, and on Christmas Day the royals attend church nearby.

But the Queen, 95, took the decision in December to remain at Windsor Castle as a precautionary measure following rising Covid-19 cases at the time.

Audiences at Windsor Castle
The Queen receives the Sultan of Oman in December last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

On February 6, the Queen’s reign will pass the historic milestone of 70 years and herald the start of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The head of state’s winter break normally ends some time after accession day, February 6 – the day her father George VI died in 1952.

The festive period was the Queen’s first Christmas without the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of more than 73 years, who died on April 9 last year.

She has spent much of this year at Windsor Castle, where she and Philip had shielded throughout the lockdowns.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attended the Christmas Day service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and later had lunch with the Queen (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

There were concerns for the Queen’s health during autumn last year after she pulled out of a number of major engagements, spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by royal doctors.

The Queen was advised to carrying out light duties but also sprained her back, leading to her missing the Remembrance Sunday service.

