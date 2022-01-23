Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Man charged after A1 accident which left woman in critical condition

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 5.52pm
The scene at Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) (PA)
The scene at Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) (PA)

A man has been charged with causing injury by dangerous driving after a woman was left in a critical condition when a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.

Durham Police said Hugh Raymond Holmes, from Spennymoor, has been accused of several motoring offences following a crash at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.

The 32-year-old is also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury while disqualified from driving, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Lee Cowan of the scene at Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) as a passenger has been flown to hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of the busy motorway
Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Lee Cowan of the scene at Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) (Lee Cowan/PA)

Police said the incident involved a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover when it left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below.

The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, had to be cut free and was then flown to hospital for treatment for “serious injuries”. She remains in a critical condition.

The North East Ambulance Service said it requested help from the Great North Air Ambulance, and two patients were taken to hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, Detective Constable Natalie Horner, of Durham Constabulary, said: “We would like to thank the public for their support and patience whilst we dealt with this incident.”

The site was close to the scene of a horrific fireball crash which killed three people in July and saw lorry driver Ion Onut, 41, from Galashiels, Scotland, jailed earlier this month for three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Holmes has been remanded in custody and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

