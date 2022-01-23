Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Chelsea keep slim title hopes alive with victory over Tottenham

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 7.04pm Updated: January 23 2022, 7.28pm
Thiago Silva scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Thiago Silva scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Hakim Ziyech’s superb strike helped Chelsea  keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win against Tottenham.

Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount’s free-kick to cement Thomas Tuchel side’s third victory over bitter rivals Spurs this month, after wins in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Harry Kane controversially had a goal disallowed just before half-time for a push on Silva with the match still goalless.

Hakim Ziyech opens the scoring with a superb strike at Stamford Bridge
Hakim Ziyech opens the scoring with a superb strike at Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea are third, 10 points behind Manchester City who drew at Southampton on Saturday.

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after their 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.

But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.

In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps Liverpool in the championship hunt.

Burnley held Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium on their return to Premier League action.

The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.

Recent wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a
hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.

The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to falter.

Danny Welbeck grabbed a deserved point for Brighton as another Seagulls late show earned a 1-1 draw at Leicester.

The substitute levelled with just eight minutes left as the visitors again rescued a game which looked to be slipping away.

Graham Potter’s side have scored after the 80th minute in five of their last nine games to snatch points.

Patson Daka had put the Foxes ahead immediately after half-time but they failed to hang on and narrowly avoided another late collapse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]