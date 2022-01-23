Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russia sets another daily virus record amid Omicron surge

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 7.06pm
People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus on the underground in St. Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus on the underground in St. Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

New coronavirus infections in Russia have hit an all-time high, the third consecutive daily record as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads through the country.

The national coronavirus task force reported 63,205 new infections in 24 hours — a rise of more than 25% since the record set on Friday. The task force reported 679 deaths, similar to other daily death counts in the past week.

The Omicron variant has been detected in 64 of the country’s 89 regions and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova says that authorities expect it to become the dominant variant.

Just about half of Russia’s 146 million people have been fully vaccinated despite the fact that Russia was among the first in the world to approve and roll out a Covid-19 vaccine.

Virus Outbreak Russia
A controller checks a QR code and observance of the mask regime in public transport in Moscow, Russia (Sophia Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/AP)

In Russia, everyone who received their primary vaccination more than six months ago has been eligible for a booster shot since July.

Gogov.ru, an independent website that tracks vaccinations, estimates that 8.8 million people have also received a booster jab.

Still, daily new infections in Russia have been steadily climbing since January 10.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has registered 326,112 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The state statistics agency, which uses broader counting criteria, puts the pandemic death toll even higher, reporting the number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 as more than 625,000.

Russia’s authorities admit that this surge could end up as the country’s biggest yet but have not so far announced any major restrictions.

A nationwide lockdown was not being discussed, officials said, and the government decided to postpone indefinitely restrictions for unvaccinated people. These would have been an extremely unpopular among vaccine-hesitant Russians.

Russia has also cut the required isolation period for people infected with Covid-19 from 14 to seven days, although it remains unclear when that takes effect.

Authorities say the country’s soaring infections so far have not led to a similar rise in hospital stays.

