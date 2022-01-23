Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 10.32pm
Ralf Rangnick, right, praised Harry Maguire (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.

The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.

Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.

But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after a break-in, and produced a solid display in Saturday’s late 1-0 win.

“It was a very good performance from both centre-backs,” interim boss Rangnick said. “Defensively almost without any mistake.

“On the ball, some long balls in the first half, two or three of them, that they would not have necessarily played.

“But, as I said, defensively he was very present. He was vocal on the pitch. He played like a captain should play.”

Marcus Rashford has been another United player under the microscope.

The 24-year-old forward looked devoid of confidence when taken off in the narrow FA Cup win against Aston Villa – a match which extended his goalless run to an 11th game.

But Rashford came off the bench to score in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Brentford and the sup-sub struck again to seal victory against West Ham.

“We have a lot of wingers, a lot of outstanding players in that position,” Rangnick said.

“Jadon (Sancho) was not available today but we have a lot of players for those two positions and Marcus is one of them.

“Right now, yes, he scored in two consecutive games when he came from the bench but of course his ambition is to play regularly from the start again.

“It’s up to him. If he continuously plays on a high level and keeps scoring goals, of course this is the best way back into the team and to play from the beginning.”

Rangnick is hoping Rashford’s stoppage-time strike can kickstart United’s top-four push, although he believes people “have to see the table realistically”.

The interim boss pointed to the competition for Champions League qualification plus Tottenham’s games in hand, predicting “a race until the last couple of fixtures”.

It currently looks like Rangnick will not have any new faces to help improve the squad before the January window closes, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Donny Van De Beek and Dean Henderson linked to an exit.

Asked if he expected anyone to leave this month, he said: “I don’t know. I know which players would want to leave.

“I know that there are some negotiations with clubs but I am not involved in that, but I will probably be (kept) posted and made aware if something is happening.

“But, in the end, we will all have to wait and see what will happen.”

