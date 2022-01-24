Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 5.02am Updated: January 24 2022, 9.20am
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva (centre right) scores (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva (centre right) scores (Nick Potts/PA)

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.

Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hosein smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Fabinho
Liverpool’s Fabinho celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game against Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)
Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech (right) scores his side’s first goal against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Aymeric Laporte
Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte scores his side’s first goal to level at 1-1 against Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Saracens
Saracens’ Maro Itoje battles in a line-out with London Irish’s Chunya Munga, during the EPCR Challenge Cup, Pool C match at the StoneX Stadium (David Davies/PA)
Thomas Pieters
Thomas Pieters of Belgium reacts after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Tobin Heath
Arsenal’s Tobin Heath celebrates her late WSL equaliser against Manchester City (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Matt Gay
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a 30-yard field goal to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (John Raoux/AP)
Dave Ryding
Britain’s Dave Ryding celebrates winning an alpine ski, men’s World Cup slalom, in Kitzbuehel, Austria (Giovanni Auletta/AP)
American Express Golf
Hudson Swafford lifts the winner’s trophy at the end of the American Express in La Quinta, California (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Bills Chiefs Football
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a fourth straight AFC Championship game with a 42-36 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

