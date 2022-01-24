Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s death in Norfolk

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 7.10am Updated: January 24 2022, 11.06pm
A man in his 30s died after suffering serious head injuries (PA)
A man in his 30s died after suffering serious head injuries (PA)

Two men have been arrested following the death of a 39-year-old man in Norfolk.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were called to a house in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, shortly before 8pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

They found a man with serious head injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a 22-year-old man was detained at a property on Paradise Road several hours later.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of murder, while the 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. They were taken to King’s Lynn police investigation centre for questioning.

Local policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said: “I can confirm all those involved are known to one another and we’re confident the wider public were not at risk.”

“This is one of two murder investigations launched in the west of the county last night.

“A separate team of detectives continue to investigate a murder in West Winch after a teenager died in a collision. These are both tragic incidents and our thoughts are with those affected.”

The second murder investigation relates to a woman who was reportedly knocked down by a car in Leete Way, West Winch shortly before 7.30pm on Sunday.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Superintendent Hornigold added: “We recognise the timing and proximity of both incidents may lead to wider concern in our communities.

“However, I would stress they are separate investigations and are not connected in any way.

“Such circumstances are unusual for Norfolk and we will have additional high-visibility patrols in both areas over the coming days.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 377.

