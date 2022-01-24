Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Joe Root named ICC men’s Test player of the year

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 9.22am
Joe Root celebrates his century against India at Headingley in August (Nigel French/PA)
Joe Root celebrates his century against India at Headingley in August (Nigel French/PA)

England captain Joe Root has been named men’s Test cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council.

Despite a testing year for the national side the Yorkshireman scored 1,708 runs in 2021, the third-highest total on record in a calendar year.

Only Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006) and West Indies great Viv Richards (1,710 in 1976) have scored more.

Root registered two double centuries and a further four hundreds, including three in successive Tests against India during the summer, and averaged 61. He also chipped in 14 wickets at an average of 30.50 with his part-time off-spin.

“I am incredibly proud to receive this award,” said the 31-year-old, only the second Englishman to win the award after Sir Alastair Cook in 2011.

“I am very humbled to be in the same breath as a number of wonderful players around the world and it means a huge amount to have got this award.

“If there was one hundred that really sticks out it would probably be in Chennai (he scored 218 in February) against India. With it being my 100th game it is something that will live long in the memory.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]