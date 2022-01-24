Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Taylor admits not reporting spot-fixing approach quickly enough

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 10.00am Updated: January 24 2022, 10.54am
Brendan Taylor, pictured playing for Nottinghamshire, says the ICC has imposed a multi-year ban on him
Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor says he will be hit with a multi-year ban over his delayed reporting of a spot-fixing plot.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter says he was blackmailed to engage in spot-fixing by a group of Indian businessmen he met in October 2019, after they took photographs of him taking cocaine.

Taylor says he did not spot-fix, but admits he did not report the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four months, which he accepts was “too long a time”.

He also wrote on Twitter that he will be checking into a rehabilitation centre to tackle his substance abuse issues from Tuesday.

“I would like to place on record that I have never been involved in any form of match-fixing. I may be many things but I am not a cheat,” the former Nottinghamshire player wrote.

“My love for the beautiful game of cricket far outweighs and surpasses any threats which could be thrown my way.

“As a result of approaching the ICC I attended multiple interviews and engagements and was as honest and transparent as I could be during their investigations.

“Inside and outside I was beating myself up and I still wish I had sought support and advice earlier for a multitude of reasons.

“That being said, the ICC are taking the decision to impose a multi-year ban on my international cricketing career. I humbly accept this decision and only hope that my story will be used as a means of encouragement for cricketers to report any approaches early.”

The ICC is yet to confirm a sanction for Taylor.

