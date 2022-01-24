Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Former pope was at meeting where paedophile priest was discussed

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 12.48pm
Pope Benedict XVI (Plinio Lepri/AP)
Pope Benedict XVI (Plinio Lepri/AP)

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a paedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he was not there.

Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict – then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger – led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he was not at the meeting lacked credibility.

Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies any wrongdoing on his part.

One case involved the transfer to Munich of a priest to undergo therapy, which was approved under Cardinal Ratzinger in 1980.

The priest was allowed to resume pastoral work, a decision that the church has said was made by a lower-ranking official without consulting the archbishop.

In 1986, the priest received a suspended sentence for molesting a boy.

In a statement to Germany’s KNA Catholic news agency on Monday, Benedict’s long-time secretary Monsignor Georg Gaenswein said the retired pope wants to clarify that he was in fact at a January 1980 meeting of local church officials in which the priest’s transfer to Munich was discussed.

He said Benedict apologises for the error.

“He would like to stress that this did not happen out of any bad intent, but was the consequence of a mistake in the editorial processing of his statement,” Monsignor Gaenswein said.

Monsignor Gaenswein stressed, however, no decision on the priest resuming pastoral work was made at the meeting and that it only approved him being put up in Munich during his therapy.

He added that Benedict is still reading carefully through the report and will need some time to finish doing so.

Monsignor Gaenswein said there will be a statement from the former pope on the report and that it will also spell out how the erroneous assertion about the meeting happened.

The statement to KNA was reported by the Vatican’s in-house Vatican News portal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier