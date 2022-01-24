Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Witness, 90, recalls sighting of Rikki murder accused almost three decades ago

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 12.58pm
A pensioner has described seeing six-year-old Rikki Neave with his alleged killer on the day he was murdered 27 years ago (Handout/PA)
A pensioner has described seeing six-year-old Rikki Neave with his alleged killer on the day he was murdered 27 years ago.

Rikki was allegedly spotted in the company of then 13-year-old James Watson before he was strangled near his Peterborough home on November 28 1994.

The boy’s naked body was found posed in a star shape in woods off the Welland Estate the following day, the Old Bailey has heard.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of James Watson
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of James Watson (centre), appearing in the dock alongside prosecutor John Price QC (right) at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Rikki’s mother Ruth Neave, who had reported him missing, was originally accused of his murder but acquitted after a trial.

Following a cold case review in 2015, Watson’s DNA was found on Rikki’s clothes, which had been dumped in a nearby wheelie bin, jurors have heard.

School cleaner Sylvia Clary spoke to police at the time about seeing Rikki with Watson on the morning of November 28.

James Watson court case
Police near to where Rikki was found in undergrowth less than 500 yards from his home (PA archive)

On Monday, the now retired 90-year-old was called to give evidence at Watson’s murder trial by video link from Nottingham.

She told jurors she still remembers the sighting outside her house on the estate between 8.30-8.45am.

She was looking out of her kitchen window when she saw Rikki in his school uniform and anorak, she said.

James Watson court case
The copse in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, where the body of Rikki was found (PA archive)

John Price QC, prosecuting, asked: “When you saw him, was he alone or was he with someone else?”

Ms Clary replied: “With someone else.”

Mr Price said: “Did you know that other person?”

Ms Clary responded: “Yes.”

The prosecutor went on: “Who was the person that he was with?”

The witness replied: “Jamie Watson.”

Asked how she knew him, Ms Clary said: “He lived at the back of our house and his father had put my patio in.”

She told jurors Watson, who was not in school uniform, had looked at her and waved.

Cross-examining, Jennifer Dempster QC, for Watson, said: “If I suggested to you that was not James you saw with Rikki, what would you say?”

Ms Clary replied: “No, it was.”

Watson, now 40, of no fixed address, denies murder.

The trial continues.

