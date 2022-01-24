Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 1.22pm Updated: January 24 2022, 4.44pm
Too much worry is bad for the heart, according to new research. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.

Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.

At the start of the research, the men were assessed for neuroticism and worry and did not have heart disease or cancer at that time.

They then underwent physical examinations and blood tests every three to five years until they either died or dropped out of the study.

Overall, seven risk factors for cardiometabolic disease were measured: systolic (top number) blood pressure; diastolic (bottom number) blood pressure; total cholesterol; triglycerides (blood fats); obesity (assessed by body mass index); fasting blood sugar levels; and the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), a marker of inflammation.

When looking at risks for disease, each man was given a score depending on how many cardiometabolic risk factors they had and their severity.

Dr Lewina Lee, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine, said: “While the participants were primarily white men, our findings indicate higher levels of anxiousness or worry among men are linked to biological processes that may give rise to heart disease and metabolic conditions, and these associations may be present much earlier in life than is commonly appreciated – potentially during childhood or young adulthood.

“Having six or more high-risk cardiometabolic markers suggests that an individual is very likely to develop or has already developed cardiometabolic disease.”

The researchers found that, between the ages 33 to 65, the average number of cardiometabolic high-risk factors increased by about one per decade.

People with higher levels of neuroticism had a greater number of high-risk factors, while worriers were 10% more likely to have six or more cardiometabolic disease risk factors.

Dr Lee said: “We found that cardiometabolic disease risk increased as men aged, from their 30s into their 80s, irrespective of anxiety levels, while men who had higher levels of anxiety and worry consistently had a higher likelihood of developing cardiometabolic disease over time than those with lower levels of anxiety or worry.”

The experts said it was not clear from the data if any of the men had been diagnosed with anxiety, and it was not clear if medications could lower the risk.

But, according to Dr Lee, men can help reduce their risks by having routine health check-ups, taking any medications for high blood pressure and maintaining a healthy weight.

Further studies should examine the impact of worry and anxiety on women’s health, she added.

It comes as a separate study on 4,840 US adults found that thousands of deaths could be prevented every year if people increased their exercise.

Researchers estimated that around 110,000 deaths per year could be prevented if US adults aged 40 to 85 increased activity by just 10 minutes a day.

