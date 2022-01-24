Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 2.00pm
Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, a study says (ESA/DLR/FU Berlin)
Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.

In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.

However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.

The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.

Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin think they have a more plausible explanation for the 2018 discovery, and suggest it was volcanic rock buried under ice that was seen.

Lead author, Cyril Grima, a planetary scientist at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG), said: “For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this region.”

The south polar mirage dissolved when scientists added an imaginary global ice sheet across a radar map of Mars.

They found that the imaginary ice showed how the planet would appear when looked at through a mile of ice.

This allowed them to compare features across the entire planet with those under the polar cap.

Mr Grima noticed bright reflections, just like those seen in the south pole but scattered across the planet.

And many matched the location of volcanic plains.

Iron-rich lava flows on Earth can leave behind rocks that produce similar reflections.

The scientists suggest other possibilities include mineral deposits in dried riverbeds.

But even if there is no liquid water on Mars, there is plenty of ice on the planet.

Isaac Smith, a Mars geophysicist at York University, believes the bright radar signatures are a kind of clay made when rock erodes in water.

He said: “I think the beauty of Cyril Grima’s finding is that while it knocks down the idea there might be liquid water under the planet’s south pole today, it also gives us really precise places to go look for evidence of ancient lakes and riverbeds and test hypotheses about the wider drying out of Mars’ climate over billions of years.”

The study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, is based on three years of data from Marsis, a radar instrument launched in 2005 aboard the European Space Agency’s Mars Express.

