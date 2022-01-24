Three plead guilty to attacking doctor in Cardiff park but deny murder By Press Association January 24 2022, 3.40pm Dr Gary Jenkins died on August 5 (Family handout/South Wales Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men and a teenage girl have admitted attacking a doctor in a Cardiff city park, but deny his murder. Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was violently assaulted in Bute Park in the early hours of July 20. The father-of-two suffered a severe brain injury and died of his injuries at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5. Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and a 17-year-old girl are accused of Dr Jenkins’ murder and have previously pleaded not guilty to the charge. On the first day of their trial, at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday, the three pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH). A jury has been sworn in and the case against the three will be opened on Tuesday, with the trial expected to take place over four weeks. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier ‘Ripper’ found guilty of murder and sex attacks in four-hour spree Teenager pleads guilty over armed incident at Crawley College Man handed life sentence for attacking girlfriend and killing her unborn baby Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told