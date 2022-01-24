Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Avenatti ‘stole £220,000 in book proceeds from Stormy Daniels’

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 4.53pm
Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in Manhattan (John Minchillo/AP)
Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in Manhattan (John Minchillo/AP)

Michael Avenatti stole nearly 300,000 dollars (£223,000) in book proceeds from porn star Stormy Daniels, a prosecutor has told jurors as the once high-flying lawyer’s third criminal trial in two years began.

California lawyer Avenatti has insisted he is innocent of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges and his lawyers said he is likely to give evidence during the trial in Manhattan federal court.

Assistant US Attorney Andrew Rohrbach told jurors that Avenatti lied repeatedly to steal nearly 300,000 dollars from Daniels, whom Avenatti represented in 2018 in lawsuits against ex-president Donald Trump.

“This is a case about a lawyer who stole from his client, a lawyer who lied to cover up his scheme. That lawyer is the defendant Michael Avenatti,” Mr Rohrbach said as he pointed at the 50-year-old on trial.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her then lawyer Michael Avenatti in 2018
Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her then-lawyer Michael Avenatti in 2018 (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Defence lawyer Andrew Dalack said his client did not steal any money, and had a fee agreement to share any money from the book deal.

“This has no business in federal criminal court,” Mr Dalack said.

“And Mr Avenatti is not guilty.”

Mr Dalack said Avenatti had “transformed a rather obscure adult entertainer into a household name” and given her hundreds of thousands of dollars only to be faced with false accusations from her.

But he said that was not uncommon for Daniels, who when she did not “get her way, she turned on the people closest to her”.

Avenatti was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison last year after being convicted of trying to extort up to 25 million dollars (£18.5 million) from sportswear giant Nike.

He has not yet begun serving the sentence.

Avenatti is awaiting retrial in a California case – on charges that he cheated clients of millions of dollars – after a mistrial last year.

