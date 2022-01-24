Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver arrested on suspicion of murder after knife attacker killed in crash

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 5.32pm
A Metropolitan Police officer at the scene on Chippenham Road (Aaron Chown/PA)
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly mowing down a knife attacker who had stabbed a woman in the street.

The driver ran over a 41-year-old man in Maida Vale, west London at around 9am on Monday in an apparent bid to stop the attack.

Horror unfolded as the woman, aged 43, was stabbed multiple times in Chippenham Road in front of horrified onlookers.

Witnesses desperately tried to intervene to save her, but she was fatally injured by the attacker, who police said she knew.

Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.

“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.

“I tried to look and even say ‘stop it’ and it would not.

“All of a sudden it moved to the street and no sooner than they reached the street than a driver came and hit both of them.

“We were all shocked and shouting and my heart goes out to the families of this fatal incident.

“This is something one sees in movies, not in real life.”

Forensic tents (left) at the scene in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale
Police, ambulance crews and the fire service, who freed the injured man as he was trapped underneath the car, were all called to the scene, but both he and the woman were pronounced dead.

Raad Jiyad, 52, told the Evening Standard that he had tried to distract the attacker despite the fact that he had a large knife.

He told the newspaper: “I saw a man over a woman with a knife, I saw the blade. I heard her screaming in pain.

“I wanted to try and make him come towards me instead to buy her some time. We tried to save her.

“He had this big knife so no-one wanted to go near. Then this car came through and ran him over.

“It was all over so quickly. He went completely under the car. I think the driver was just trying to buy time to distract him.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood said: “This was a terrible incident that occurred in broad daylight on a busy London street. It also appears that a number of members of the public bravely tried to intervene to stop the attack.

“A man has been arrested in relation to the case; we are not aware of any links between this man and the two deceased. I can also confirm that we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to this incident.

“A team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and I would ask the public to avoid speculating on what may have happened while these initial enquiries take place.

“A number of people have already come forward, but we are still asking for anyone to make contact with us. Any information could be vital in helping us understand why this dreadful incident happened.”

The families of the man and woman who died have now been told.

Witnesses can call police on 101 quoting the reference 1496/24jan, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

