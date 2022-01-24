Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jubilee tree planting row leads to review of Stormont policy

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 5.49pm
Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy has announced a review of the policy of which events can be commemorated in the Stormont estate (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy has announced a review of the policy of which events can be commemorated in the Stormont estate (Niall Carson/PA)

An audit is to be carried out on the policy of which events can be commemorated in the Stormont estate.

The review has ordered by Finance Minister Conor Murphy following a row over a decision to prevent a tree being planted on the Stormont estate to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The DUP had called for an equality investigation and accused Sinn Fein minister Mr Murphy of “intolerance and disrespect” after he declined approval for the tree planting.

DUP Assembly member Joanne Bunting had sought permission to plant the tree on the estate as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project, an initiative that encourages people across the UK to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Mr Murphy, whose department has responsibility for the grounds of the Stormont estate, insisted that official policy dictated that only “international events” could be commemorated with physical structures or planting.

But now Mr Murphy has decided to review that policy.

Coronavirus – Thu Jul 2, 2020
Parliament Buildings in Stormont, Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said: “The Finance Minister has asked officials to review the policy and to carry out an audit of commemorative sites, trees, monuments, plaques, furniture, and signage currently on the Stormont estate.”

Last year, Sinn Fein vetoed a proposal put to the Assembly Commission to place a commemorative stone in Stormont’s Parliament Buildings to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary.

The commission, made up of representatives of the main parties, has responsibility for Parliament Buildings, whereas the Department of Finance is responsible for the surrounding grounds.

Sinn Fein insisted the stone had been “designed and commissioned by representatives of one tradition” and accused unionists of failing to consult with other parties about their plan.

Last year, Mr Murphy also turned down a DUP request to plant a commemorative rose bush to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary within the Stormont estate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier