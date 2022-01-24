Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murdered Louise Smith, 16, ‘not supported fully’ by police after ‘rape by peer’

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 6.32pm
Murdered teenager Louise Smith may not have received appropriate support because of Covid-19 restrictions, a review of her care has found (Family handout/PA)
Murdered teenager Louise Smith may not have received appropriate support because of Covid-19 restrictions, a review of her care has found.

Shane Mays, 30, from Havant, Hampshire, was jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 25 years after being found guilty of killing the 16-year-old on VE Day 2020.

Louise, who was training to be a veterinary nurse, was “brutally” killed in Havant Thicket, with her body defiled and burnt.

The trial at Winchester Crown Court heard that Louise was “vulnerable”, suffered from anxiety and depression, and smoked cannabis.

She had moved in with Mays and his wife, Chazlynn Jayne (CJ), after quarrelling with her mother Rebecca Cooper.

A review by the Hampshire Safeguarding Children Partnership has now revealed that Louise reported being raped by “one of her peers” a year before her death.

It also found she was not given enough support when Hampshire Police told her no further action would be taken over the allegation.

The “impact of Covid” might have led to Louise not having a supporting professional there when she was informed, the review said.

The report, by independent scrutineer Jon Chapman, said the force should “review its process when providing victims of rape and serious sexual assault with an investigative outcome”.

It should also “put in place a mechanism to ensure that, wherever possible, this is done so in conjunction with a supporting person or professional present”.

Mays’ murder trial was told Louise had a social worker, while the review said that, at the time of her death, a Children and Families Assessment was being done because she “had moved from one extended family member’s home to another and was considered at risk of homelessness”.

The review said the agencies involved in Louise’s care failed to make sure there was continuing support as she moved from school to college.

It said she “had gone from a child who would readily engage with professionals to disengaging at college and no longer accessing the support offered”.

It added: “With the Child in Need plan drawing to an end, there is limited information to suggest that there was a continued strong collaborative multi-agency approach and her prior network of support had dissipated.”

The report said the involved agencies should ensure a “co-ordinated response” to provide ongoing care and support.

In February 2021, the Court of Appeal rejected a bid to increase Mays’ prison sentence after the Solicitor General claimed it was “unduly lenient”.

Lord Justice Davis, sitting with two other judges, concluded the sentence should not be altered.

