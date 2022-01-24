Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ambulance bosses apologise to pensioner after judge approves £1m payout

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 6.50pm
Ambulance bosses have apologised to an 85-year-old woman and her family after a High Court judge approved a £1 million clinical negligence settlement (PA)
Ambulance bosses have apologised to an 85-year-old woman and her family after a High Court judge approved a £1 million clinical negligence settlement.

Lawyers representing the woman said there had been a delay in taking her to hospital six years ago when she developed a serious viral illness.

They told Mr Justice Griffiths the woman had been left with a serious brain injury.

The judge approved the seven-figure settlement, reached by lawyers representing the woman and the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, which is based in Crawley, West Sussex, at a High Court hearing in London on Monday.

A trust spokesman said after the hearing: “We apologise to the patient and her family.

“While we recognise that no amount of money can reverse the outcome of the care she received in 2016, we are pleased that a settlement has been agreed and hope that this makes life easier for both her and her family.”

Mr Justice Griffiths said the trust accepted negligence on the basis the woman should have been taken to hospital on February 13 2016 rather than two days later.

But he said there had been a dispute about the cause of her brain injury and the “quantum” of damages.

He said he was satisfied the settlement agreed was “reasonable” and in the woman’s best interests.

Lawyers told him the money would pay for care and be managed by a relative who had a power of attorney.

Mr Justice Griffiths said the woman could not be identified in media reports of the case.

